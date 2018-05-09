Ranveer Singh Had The Most Fun At Sonam Kapoor's Wedding (Despite Absence Of Rumoured Girlfriend Deepika Padukone)

Highlights
- Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahujas wedding took place on Tuesday
- Ranveer Singh rocked the stage with his swagger dance moves
- Deepika couldn't be a part of the wedding since she was in New York
Ranveer Singh's rumoured girlfriend Deepika Padukone could not be a part of the big fat wedding ceremony since she was in New York attending the Met Gala. But that did not stop the actor from enjoying himself at Sonam's wedding and the actor did not seem to have missed her presence anyway. Well don't believe us? Take a look at these videos.
How can we miss out on #sonamkishadi It's a new day but we're still not over SonamKiShaadi Here's a video of @ranveersingh dancing to his own song at @sonamkapoor's reception
Maybe we'll need to spend the rest of the week watching this on repeeeeeeaattt ! Salman, SRK, Ranveer and VD goin' maddddd...did this just happen!!
The 32-year-old actor was shaking his leg to the songs of his own film Baajirao Mastaani and guess who joined him on the stage- Salman Khan.
Well, Ranveer did not shy from showing off his rapping and singing skills at the wedding reception on Tuesday. Badshah performed at Sonam and Anand Ahuja's wedding and Ranveer gave us a glimpse of his talent by singing DJ Wale Babu.
Varun Ranveer and Badshah Last Night at #SonamKiShaadi
In a video, we can see Ranveer Singh lifting the groom Anand Ahuja and dancing to the tunes of Jumme Ki Raat Hai. The duo were later joined by Shah Rukh Khan and Sonam Kapoor on the dance floor. Ranveer was enjoying the night like no other and these videos below are a proof of his unmatched energy level.
Sonam Kapoor married long-time boyfriend Anand Ahuja and the guest list included the creme de la creme of the industry. The reception was preceded by a traditional Sikh wedding and a Mehndi a day before. Besides close family members, the gala night was attended by Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Jacqueline Fernandez. The Ambani's also graced the function and politicians like Milind Deora, Amar Singh and Uddhav Thackeray were also in attendance.
Ranveer Singh, who was last seen in 2018 releasePadmaavat", has just completed shooting for his film Gully Boy which also stars Alia Bhatt. He will be next seen in Simmba which is expected to release in December 28.