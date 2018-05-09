Ranveer Singh Had The Most Fun At Sonam Kapoor's Wedding (Despite Absence Of Rumoured Girlfriend Deepika Padukone)

Ranveer Singh who is known for his vivacious energy and swagger moves set the dance floor on fire.

  1. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahujas wedding took place on Tuesday
  2. Ranveer Singh rocked the stage with his swagger dance moves
  3. Deepika couldn't be a part of the wedding since she was in New York
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding was a grand affair and in attendance was Bollywood's most sought after celebrities. No doubt, the post wedding reception was a star studded affair, but there were a handful who stole the show from the rest of the guest. Salman Khan, Shah Rukh were also a part of the gala night and despite making a late entry, the duo made sure they lived up to the mood, making merry and singing and dancing to their hit numbers. Ranveer Singh, known for his vivacious energy and swagger moves too set the dance floor on fire.

Ranveer Singh's rumoured girlfriend Deepika Padukone could not be a part of the big fat wedding ceremony since she was in New York attending the Met Gala. But that did not stop the actor from enjoying himself at Sonam's wedding and the actor did not seem to have missed her presence anyway. Well don't believe us? Take a look at these videos.
 

 


The 32-year-old actor was shaking his leg to the songs of his own film Baajirao Mastaani and guess who joined him on the stage- Salman Khan.

Well, Ranveer did not shy from showing off his rapping and singing skills at the wedding reception on Tuesday. Badshah performed at Sonam and Anand Ahuja's wedding and Ranveer gave us a glimpse of his talent by singing DJ Wale Babu.
 


In a video, we can see Ranveer Singh lifting the groom Anand Ahuja and dancing to the tunes of Jumme Ki Raat Hai. The duo were later joined by Shah Rukh Khan and Sonam Kapoor on the dance floor. Ranveer was enjoying the night like no other and these videos below are a proof of his unmatched energy level.
 


Sonam Kapoor married long-time boyfriend Anand Ahuja and the guest list included the creme de la creme of the industry. The reception was preceded by a traditional Sikh wedding and a Mehndi a day before. Besides close family members, the gala night was attended by Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Jacqueline Fernandez. The Ambani's also graced the function and politicians like Milind Deora, Amar Singh and Uddhav Thackeray were also in attendance.

Sonam and Anand were dating for the past two years but never made their relationship public. The wedding was announced by a joint statement by the Kapoor and the Ahuja family a week ago which read, "The Kapoor & Ahuja families, take great joy and pride, in announcing the marriage of Sonam & Anand. The wedding will take place on the 8th of May in Mumbai . Since it is an intimate affair, we request you to respect the family's need for privacy. Thank you for all your blessings and love,as we celebrate this special moment in our lives."

Ranveer Singh, who was last seen in 2018 releasePadmaavat", has just completed shooting for his film Gully Boy which also stars Alia Bhatt. He will be next seen in Simmba which is expected to release in December 28.

