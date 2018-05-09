Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja Reception: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan Revive Karan Arjun Memories With Bride's Mom Sunita Kapoor

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan attended Sonam Kapoor's reception and they owned the dance floor

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 09, 2018 14:02 IST
75 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja Reception: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan Revive Karan Arjun Memories With Bride's Mom Sunita Kapoor

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan at Sonam's reception. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Salman Khan and SRK were top entertainers at Sonam's reception
  2. They sang Ye Bandhan Toh for Sonam's mom Sunita Kapoor
  3. And danced with Anil Kapoor like no one's watching
Every time when Shah Rukh and Salman come together on the same platform, it is guaranteed fun. No, really... Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan put up an outstanding show at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's reception held in Mumbai on Tuesday night. The Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam co-stars danced like no one's watching and sang for the Kapoors and the Ahujas at the event. While Salman sang Aaj Ki Party (from his film Bajrangi Bhaijaan), Shah Rukh with Salman at his side sang Ye Bandhan Toh from their film Karan Arjun - Sonam's mom Sunita Kapoor replaced Rakhee to general amusement.

Wait no more, watch SRK and Salman recreate the Karan Arjun moment:
 


Shah Rukh and Salman Khan had all cameras to themselves the moment the hit the dance floor:
 
 
 


Before Sonam's wedding, Salman and Shah Rukh Khan were unstoppable at the former's sister Arpita's reception in 2014. Shah Rukh and Salman had then recently buried the hatchet and the internet rejoiced when they saw photos of shah Rukh dance till he dropped with Aprita and Aayush. Pictures of Salman Khan and SRK reviving their friendship went crazy viral.
 

Comments
And it's not just about big fat Bollywood weddings, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh have sometimes been spotted cycling on the streets of Mumbai. Remember the time with "Bhai bhai on bike bike"?
 

In short, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh are Sholay's Jai and Veeru IRL - setting friendship goals which make every one ROFL.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

sonam kapoor receptionsalman shah rukh sonam receptionkaran arjun

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreIPL Points Table

................................ Advertisement ................................