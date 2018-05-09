Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja Reception: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan Revive Karan Arjun Memories With Bride's Mom Sunita Kapoor

Highlights
- Salman Khan and SRK were top entertainers at Sonam's reception
- They sang Ye Bandhan Toh for Sonam's mom Sunita Kapoor
- And danced with Anil Kapoor like no one's watching
Wait no more, watch SRK and Salman recreate the Karan Arjun moment:
Shah Rukh and Salman Khan had all cameras to themselves the moment the hit the dance floor:
The ultimate dance performance. @iamsrk, @ranveersingh and @anilskapoor shaking a leg to Ek Do Teen.
Before Sonam's wedding, Salman and Shah Rukh Khan were unstoppable at the former's sister Arpita's reception in 2014. Shah Rukh and Salman had then recently buried the hatchet and the internet rejoiced when they saw photos of shah Rukh dance till he dropped with Aprita and Aayush. Pictures of Salman Khan and SRK reviving their friendship went crazy viral.
Bhai pic.twitter.com/ZJQvuIpOG8— Atul Agnihotri (@atulreellife) November 16, 2014
Bhai bhai on bike bike. No pollution...bhai says "Michael Lal Cylcle Lal." pic.twitter.com/GdD6RwSe9V— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 1, 2016
In short, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh are Sholay's Jai and Veeru IRL - setting friendship goals which make every one ROFL.