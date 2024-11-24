A Throwback Gem Featuring Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan: "The Karan Arjun Experience"

Karan Arjun, the cult classic, was re-released in theatres on November 22. The film, directed by Rakesh Roshan, has stayed in our hearts rent-free. Now, Hrithik Roshan, who worked as an assistant director on the sets of the film, has shared his experience of working on the sets. The actor has also shared a throwback picture of himself with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Sharing the picture, Hrithik wrote, “The Karan Arjun experience. Ha, I look like a young Kabir with Karan and Arjun. As an assistant, I remember Minerva being the main theatre on release day. Me and Dad's other assistant, Anurag (2nd pic in the white sweatshirt), screened the print before the release, and we were all incredibly disappointed. The print looked dark and dull. We got the entire screen washed, and as the dirt and grime dissolved into the large washcloth, we heard the manager say, 'Aaj 24 saalon ke baad yeh screen dhuli hai (The screen was washed for the first time in 25 years).'”

Hrithik Roshan, who was 17 at the time, added, “Another fun fact, during the song bhangda paale, one late night, a more than merry team of Shahrukh and Salman decided to leave Sariska by car and drive to Delhi promising to be back by morning. I was flabbergasted and jumped (literally) on the bonnet of the car to stop them,” further mentioning what he learnt from working on the sets, “The call time was 6 am, and I had to make sure my dad doesn't lose the day. He didn't. Watching Salman and Shahrukh act was a huge learning for me as a 17-year-old. Best on-set practical acting school ever. KARAN ARJUN is running in theatres again."

Before this, Hrithik Roshan dropped a video from the blockbuster film — Karan Arjun — and wrote, “That afternoon in 1992 ( I think) when we were all sitting around dads living room with the writers brainstorming on the screenplay for KARAN ARJUN, after another long spell of silence in the room ( sometimes these silences lasted more than 10-15 mins) and suddenly dad went “ ek idea aaya “ and he went on to tell us how he saw the beats of the interval fight sequence, and as he talked, his emotions escalated and at the height of the crescendo in his mind he shouted “ and then he screams भाग अर्जुन !!!! bhaaaaaag अर्जुन !!!! And me as a 17-year-old experienced my first jolt of audience euphoria !!! My hair stood on the ends, the room was applauding like in a movie theatre! And I was addicted from that day onwards !! And that's also when I knew in my bones that this movie was going to be a BLOCKBUSTER!!”

Karan Arjun will complete 30 years of its release in January.