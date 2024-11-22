A Blockbuster Frame Featuring Salman Khan With Salim Khan: "Dad's First Bike"

Salman Khan recently shared a photo with his father Salim Khan on Instagram. The picture also features the first bike his father ever owned. The picture shows Salim seated on the vintage Triumph Tiger. In the photo, Salman looks effortlessly stylish in a grey T-shirt, blue jeans and a cap. Salim Khan, on the other hand, sported a black-and-white shirt and denims. Another shot shows Salman posing solo on the bike. Captioning the photos, Salman wrote, "Dad's 1st bike, Triumph Tiger 100, 1956."

On the professional front, Salman Khan was last seen in AP Dhillon's Old Money, which also features Sanjay Dutt. He also produced the docu-series Angry Young Men, based on the journey of iconic screenwriters Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar from the 1970s Hindi cinema. This project was produced alongside Salma Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

On Eid, Salman announced his upcoming film titled Sikandar, where he will star alongside Rashmika Mandanna. AR Murugadoss will direct the film. Last year, he had two film releases: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3, which featured Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi and was directed by Maneesh Sharma. He also made a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Additionally, Salman returned as the host for the 18th season of the reality TV show Bigg Boss.