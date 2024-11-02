Hrithik Roshan's Adorable Birthday Post For Saba Azad Is Melting Fans' Hearts. Take A Look

Hrithik Roshan had the sweetest wish for his partner, actress-singer Saba Azad on her 39th birthday today. The actor shared a series of cute and romantic pictures on Instagram extending his greetings to Saba. In the first snap, the lovebirds are seen smiling ear-to-ear at the camera. It is followed by the couple enjoying a croissant. Seems like Hrithik and Saba are one travel-loving pair and the photo album has enough evidence of that. From hugging trees to riding bicycles, showing off their passports and dining at exotic restaurants, the photographs scream nothing but love and companionship. “Happy Birthday Sa (red heart emoji). Thank you for you,” read Hrithik Roshan's lovely caption.

Director Zoya Akhtar wished Saba Azad in the comments section. “Happy Birthday Saba” she wrote. Hrithik Roshan's sister Pashmina called Hrithik and Saba the “cutest”.

Pashmina Roshan also dropped a picture with Saba Azad on her Instagram Stories. The two appeared to be on a vacation with one of their friends. “Happy Birthday my Sabbu. You are the personification of sunshine,” read her adorable note.

In the following Instagram Story, Pashmina Roshan and Saba Azad were seen making goofy faces. “Thanks for being my sister. I am so lucky,” captioned Pashmina.

Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan showered her love on Saba Azad as she wrote, “Happy happy birthday darling Sabooo. Shine brighter and wish you all the happiness and love in the universe.” Along with the wish, Sussanne uploaded a group picture on her Instagram Stories featuring her, Arslan Goni — her partner, Hrithik and of course the birthday girl.

In the next post, Sussanne Khan and Saba Azad showcased their friendship as they flashed joyous smiles. “Have an incredible year filled with great success and huge love always,” read Sussaanne's side note.

Arslan Goni re-shared Sussanne Khan's post and wrote, “Happy happy birthday Saba Azad”.

On October 1, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad completed three years of togetherness. On the occasion, the Fighter actor dropped a picture with Saba on Instagram and wrote, “Happy anniversary partner.”

Hrithik Roshan confirmed his relationship with Saba Azad at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash in 2022. The duo arrived at the venue hand-in-hand. Before that, Hrithik got married to Sussanne in 2000. The couple parted ways in 2012. They share two sons — Hrehaan and Hridaan.