Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja's Reception: Hard To Beat Ladkiwalon Ka Performances

Highlights
- Sonam's friends and cousins performed at her reception
- Anshula and Swara can be seen dancing in inside videos
- Swag Se Swagat is one of the tracks they performed to
Check out Ladkiwalon ka performances:
Amazing performance Follow @sonamkishaaadi for more updates from Sonam's wedding. . . . . . . . #sonamkapoor #anandahuja #sonamkishaadi #lotsoflove #trending #trendy #followback #likesh #likeforlike #like4like #followforfollow #likeforfollow #l4l #followme #follow4follow #follow #instalike #photography #like4follow #beautiful #picoftheday #lfl #instadaily #cute #f4f #likesforlikes #happy #selfie #likeback #sonamkishaadi #sonamkapoor #anandahuja @sonamkapoor @anandahuja
Follow @sonamkishaaadi for more updates from Sonam's wedding. . . . . . . . #sonamkapoor #anandahuja #sonamkishaadi #lotsoflove #trending #trendy #followback #likesh #likeforlike #like4like #followforfollow #likeforfollow #l4l #followme #follow4follow #follow #instalike #photography #like4follow #beautiful #picoftheday #lfl #instadaily #cute #f4f #likesforlikes #happy #selfie #likeback #sonamkishaadi #sonamkapoor #anandahuja @sonamkapoor @anandahuja
The videos shared above are the end results of days of practise as can be seen in these videos. Jacqueline Fernandez also rehearsed with the rest of the team, though she cannot be spotted in the performance videos on social media.
Sonam Kapoor's reception party was a star-studded affair and witnessed the who's who of Bollywood joining in the wedding festivities. Apart from Shah Rukh and Salman, Abhishek and Aishwarya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar and many others were part of the reception party.