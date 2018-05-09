Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja's Reception: Hard To Beat Ladkiwalon Ka Performances

Performances were to Gal Mitthi Bol from Aisha and Swag Se Swagat from Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai

Inside Sonam Kapoor's fun-filled reception (courtesy sonamkishaaadi)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Sonam's friends and cousins performed at her reception
  2. Anshula and Swara can be seen dancing in inside videos
  3. Swag Se Swagat is one of the tracks they performed to
Can you dance like the ladkiwalein did at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception? Sonam Kapoor's perfect bride squad (comprising the actress' friends and cousins) added dollops of desi tadka to her reception as they danced to a playlist full of Bollywood songs. Some were from Sonam's films like Gal Mitthi Bol from Aisha and some were borrowed like Swag Se Swagat from Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai. Videos from inside Sonam's reception have been shared on social media, in which Sonam's Veere Di Wedding co-star Swara Bhasker and fashion designer Kunal Rawal can be seen leading the pack of dancers - Sonam's cousin Anshula can also be spotted. The new bride can be seen joining her squad for a while before she gets off the stage to greet a guest.

Check out Ladkiwalon ka performances:
 

 


The videos shared above are the end results of days of practise as can be seen in these videos. Jacqueline Fernandez also rehearsed with the rest of the team, though she cannot be spotted in the performance videos on social media.
 

 


If we are talking about dancing-shancing at Sonam's wedding, then let's take a look at how Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and father of the bride Anil Kapoor brought the stage down, dancing and singing with the newly-weds.
 


Sonam Kapoor's reception party was a star-studded affair and witnessed the who's who of Bollywood joining in the wedding festivities. Apart from Shah Rukh and Salman, Abhishek and Aishwarya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar and many others were part of the reception party.
 

