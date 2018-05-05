Sonam Kapoor's Wedding: Jacqueline And Others Prepare for Sangeet

Preparations for Sonam Kapoor's sangeet in full swing. Watch videos from dance rehearsals

Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez outside Anil Kapoor's home.

New Delhi: 

  1. Swag Se Swagat is on the Kapoors' list of songs
  2. Varun, Jacqueline and Karan Johar were at Anil Kapoor's place last night
  3. Sonam is getting married to Anand Ahuja on May 8
The Kapoor household is resonating with all awesome Bollywood tracks as Sonam Kapoor's family preps for her sangeet. Some videos shared by fan clubs give a glimpse of the ongoing preparations, in which the Kapoor cousins and Sonam's friends (such as Jacqueline Fernandez, Aarti Shetty and Kunal Rawal) are lined up for practice sessions. The Ahujas will get a grand welcome for sure because Kapoors "Sawag Se Karenge Sabka Swaagat." On Friday night, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and other celebrities (a mix of family and friends) were spotted at Anil Kapoor's dazzling Mumbai bungalow, which is gearing up for what can arguably be called the biggest Bollywood wedding of 2018.

Take a look at the preparation videos:
 

 


We could spot Anshula, Shanaya and Jahaan (children of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor) in the video but not Janhvi or Khushi Kapoor. As per a mid-day report Janhvi, who is gearing up for her Bollywood debut come July, will perform to a medley of her mother Sridevi's songs, which will include Mere Haathon Me Mein nau Nau Choodiyan Hai. Apart from that Ranveer Singh (Sonam's maternal cousin) and Arjun Kapoor are dancing to Anil Kapoor's My Name Is Lakhan.

Here are photos of celebrities coming in and out of Anil Kapoor's home:
 
sonam wedding guests ndtv
 
anil kapoor home ndtv

The exteriors of Anil Kapoor's bungalow.

While the dance preparations were in full swing, the paparazzi spotted Sonam Kapoor with Anand Ahuja in Bandra. Sonam looked radiant dressed in a Masaba saree.
 
sonam kapoor anand ahuja ndtv

Sonam Kapoor is getting married to Anand Ahuja on May 8 as per Sikh traditions. A grand reception for the newly-weds will be hosted later in the day. Before the wedding the Kapoors and Ahujas have invited their guests for a mehendi function on May 7.

