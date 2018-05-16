Race 3 Co-Stars Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez Race To The Party After Trailer Launch

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez outside Ramesh Taurani's home.

Highlights Team Race 3 was spotted exiting producer Ramesh Taurani's home Jacqueline changed before she attended the party Daisy, Saqib and Freddy apparently gave the party a miss

Thegang is one which works together and parties together. The film's cast along with director Rem D'Souza and co-producer Ramesh Taurani launched the trailer of Race 3 at an event and then moved the party to Mr Taurani's Mumbai residence. Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala were photographed exiting Ramesh Taurani's home late at night. Actress Daisy Shah apparently gave the party a miss. While Salman Khan and Bobby Deol sported the same outfits from the trailer launch, Jacqueline and Anil Kapoor changed into something more comfy.Check out photos of Salman Khan here:Jacqueline Fernandez's Tuesday was very stylish indeed. She started with a white Lavish Alice dress and Yeezy clear sandals and for the party, she changed into a polka-dotted Saloni dress and white Christian Louboutin pumps.Here's a glimpse of Ramesh Taurani's other guests:Here's a photo of Race 3 team from the trailer launch And this is the much awaited trailer of Race 3 is a reboot of theseries and Ramesh Taurani only retained only Anil Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez from the previous films. Salman Khan took over as the protagonist from Saif Ali Khan while Remo D'Souza replaced Abbas Mustan on the director's chair.At Tuesday's event, Salman told reporters that two years ago when he was offered he thought he did not fit in the film . "I asked Ramesh Taurani to make some changes because I didn't fit in that genre. Once that was done, I thought it would be actually a lot of fun to do this film." Salman Khan is co-producing the film with Ramesh Taurani.will open in theatres on June 15.(With inputs from PTI)

For the latest Election Results & Live Updates from Karnataka log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.