How Salman Khan Made Us 'Doubtful' About Race 3 Trailer But The Wait Was 'Worth It'

Here's how he set 'Race 3 trailer' trending without actually having shared it:
Race Trailer . https://t.co/iMVTEJllFM— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 15, 2018
Aree re re .— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 15, 2018
Ruko .— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 15, 2018
Race Official Trailer . pic.twitter.com/8hC6m6KGIj— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 15, 2018
Oh ho ho .— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 15, 2018
Jis #Race se mujhe nikalne ki koshish kar rahe hai yeh bewakoof woh yeh nahi jaante ki is #Race ka Sikandar main hu ! Chalo bahut ho gaya khelna khilana ab dekho #Race3 ka trailer at 5.15pm IST on @SKFilmsOfficial . #Race3ThisEid@tipsofficial@remodsouza@rameshtaurani— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 15, 2018
1 .. 2 .. In 5 mins .. Maa Kasam !— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 15, 2018
And finally, the wait was over:
Intezaar hua khatam. Miliye meri #Race3 family se. #Race3Trailer OUT NOW : https://t.co/Dw8qTBR37U— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 15, 2018
#Race3ThisEid@SKFilmsOfficial@AnilKapoor@ShahDaisy25@Asli_Jacqueline@thedeol@remodsouza@RameshTaurani@Saqibsaleem@FreddyDaruwala@tipsofficial@2454abudhabi
This is why we were in a dilemma, about whether to expect the trailer or not:
Kal ka jo doubt tha woh aaj mujhe doubtful lag raha hai— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 15, 2018
Kal ka mujhe thoda doubtful lag raha hai— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 14, 2018
Last week, Salman said that the film's team are keeping movie buffs busy with multiple posters as the trailer is not ready to be shared yet: "Sach Batau . We were not ready with the Race 3 trailer. Is liye itne posters banaye. But Intezar ka fal meetha hota hai. The Race 3 trailer coming to you on May 15 . And I promise you the wait will be worth it."
Sach Batau . We were not ready with the #Race3Trailer . Is liye itne posters banaye . But Intezar ka fal meetha hota hai . The #Race3 trailer coming to u on May15 . And i promise u the wait will be worth it . @SkFilmsOfficial@tipsofficial@remodsouza@RameshTauranipic.twitter.com/HhwrfeKf6a— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 10, 2018
The wait was indeed worth it. Salman Khan co-stars with Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Bobby Deol in Race 3. Watch the trailer of Race 3 here:
Directed by Remo D'Souza, Race 3 hits screens on Eid this year.
