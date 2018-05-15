How Salman Khan Made Us 'Doubtful' About Race 3 Trailer But The Wait Was 'Worth It'

Salman Khan in a still from Race 3 (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights "Kal ka mujhe thoda doubtful lag raha," Salman Khan had tweeted He then returned on Twitter to share trailers of Race Finally, he shared the Race 3 trailer and said: "Intezaar hua khatam"

Aree re re . — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 15, 2018

Ruko . — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 15, 2018

Race Official Trailer . pic.twitter.com/8hC6m6KGIj — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 15, 2018

Oh ho ho . — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 15, 2018

Jis #Race se mujhe nikalne ki koshish kar rahe hai yeh bewakoof woh yeh nahi jaante ki is #Race ka Sikandar main hu ! Chalo bahut ho gaya khelna khilana ab dekho #Race3 ka trailer at 5.15pm IST on @SKFilmsOfficial . #Race3ThisEid@tipsofficial@remodsouza@rameshtaurani — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 15, 2018

1 .. 2 .. In 5 mins .. Maa Kasam ! — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 15, 2018

Kal ka jo doubt tha woh aaj mujhe doubtful lag raha hai — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 15, 2018

Kal ka mujhe thoda doubtful lag raha hai — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 14, 2018

Sach Batau . We were not ready with the #Race3Trailer . Is liye itne posters banaye . But Intezar ka fal meetha hota hai . The #Race3 trailer coming to u on May15 . And i promise u the wait will be worth it . @SkFilmsOfficial@tipsofficial@remodsouza@RameshTauranipic.twitter.com/HhwrfeKf6a — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 10, 2018

Salman Khan, off ho! The 52-year-old superstar teased us a lot before actually sharing the trailer of Race 3 , which we were not sure if at all going to release. (Don't blame us, it's all Salman Khan.) After mentioning that the trailer is not ready just yet last week and that May 15 is the day it will release, Salman kept his followers on Twitter busy with a series of 'may-be/may-be-not' tweets. On Monday, Salman wrote: "," and then followed it up with another on trailer release day: "." Then began his series of tweets, with which he repeatedly teased those who just couldn't wait for the trailer any longer (all of us, basically).Here's how he set 'trailer' trending without actually having shared it:And finally, the wait was over:This is why we were in a dilemma, about whether to expect the trailer or not:Last week, Salman said that the film's team are keeping movie buffs busy with multiple posters as the trailer is not ready to be shared yet: "The Race 3 trailer coming to you on May 15 . And I promise you the wait will be worth it."The wait was indeed worth it. Salman Khan co-stars with Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez , Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Bobby Deol in. Watch the trailer ofhere:Directed by Remo D'Souza,hits screens on Eid this year.

