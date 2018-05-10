Race 3: Salman Khan Shares New Poster And Reveals Why The Trailer Hasn't Released Yet

Salman Khan released another poster of his upcoming movie Race 3 on Instagram and he couldn't have done it with more swag. The 52-year-old actor informed his fans about the release date of the trailer and also explained why the team is sharing several posters. He wrote: "Sach Batau, we were not ready with the Race 3 trailer.Is liye itne posters banaye.But Intezar ka fal meetha hota hai. The Race 3 trailer will be coming to you on May 15 and I promise you the wait will be worth it." But the Internet is happy and Instagram users showered their love for the film with likes and comments on the post. The latest poster of has over 3 lakh likes and comments such as "Can't wait," were posted by many users. "If the posters are so amazing, can imagine how the trailer is going to be," one comment read.
Jacqueline Fernandez, Salman's co-star in Race 3, who has previously worked with Salman in Kick, also shared a poster on Twitter earlier and captioned it: "Racing against time!! #Race3ThisEid."
Racing against time!! #Race3ThisEidhttps://t.co/nyoVJPlChV— Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) April 27, 2018
Salman Khan who plays the lead role in Race 3 is seen wearing a black jacket and aviators in the poster. The third installment of the Race series will also have an ensemble cast like the other two. While Jacqueline and Anil Kapoor remain constant from Race 2, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem are the latest additions to the movie. Unlike the former parts, this time the movie will be directed by Remo D'Souza instead of Abbas-Mastan.
Race 3 will release on Eid this year. Most of Salman Khan's movies including Bodyguard, Kick and Ek Tha Tiger released on Eid and Race 3 will follow suit.