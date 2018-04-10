A Sneak Peek Into Jacqueline Fernandez's Prep Work For Race 3. Watch Video

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez gave us a glimpse of her extensive training at the gym for her upcoming film Race 3. The 32-year-old actress, who returns with the Race franchise after her last appearance in the Race 2, shared a video on Instagram, where she could be seen trying to perform a back walkover. In the film, Jacqueline Fernandez reportedly has some action sequences opposite Salman Khan. In her first attempt, Jacqueline fails to bend backward and ends up falling on her knees but in the second attempt, she successfully completes the back walkover. Jacqueline captioned the video, "It's not about the physique, fitness for me has always been about the challenge and finally the feeling of accomplishment... that's where the addiction lies. #trainingforlife #race3."
Jacqueline shared the workout video on Instagram with #trainingforlife
"Getting ready for the race," Saqib Saleem captioned one of his videos
Race 3 is expected to release on Eid
Here's what Jacqueline Fernandez posted on Instagram:
Speaking about Jacqueline Fernandez's preparation for the action sequences in the film, her trainer had earlier told news agency IANS, "The action sequences that Jacqueline has to perform are very demanding. They require application of the right techniques. As she has never performed hand-to-hand combat or martial arts before, getting the style and techniques right is our only focus."
(Good going, Jacqueline!)
Actor Saqib Saleem also has been training hard for his role in the Remo D'Souza-directed film Race 3. He shared some videos of his prep work. "Getting ready for the race," he captioned one of the videos.
Race 3, also starring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah, has been shot in some parts of Mumbai, Bangkok and Abu Dhabi. The Race 3 recently wrapped up the Abu Dhabi schedule and returned to Mumbai.
Salman Khan's blackbuck poaching case has altered the shooting schedule of the film. The remaining action sequences in the film, which were earlier supposed to be shot abroad, will now be shot in India. Salman was sentenced to five years in jail on April 5.
(With inputs from IANS)