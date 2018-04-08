Salman Khan Returns To Mumbai: Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan And Other Celebs Spotted At His Home

Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and several other celebrities dropped by at superstar Salman Khan's Mumbai home on Saturday night. Salman Khan, 52, returned to Mumbai last evening after spending two nights in the Jodhpur Central Jail after the blackbuck verdict. He was given bail by a court on Saturday afternoon. Hundreds of his fans had also waited with bated breath outside Galaxy Apartments (where Salman stays with his parents). Katrina was one of the first one to arrive at Salman Khan's home. Varun Dhawan, who had tweeted in support of Salman, smiled cheerfully for the cameras. Tiger Zinda Hai director Ai Abbas Zafar also arrived. Salman's Race 3 co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and the film's director Remo D'Souza were also there. Team Race 3 had wrapped their Abu Dhabi schedule earlier this week.
Highlights
- Salman was given bail in the blackbuck verdict on Saturday afternoon
- Team Race 3 also visited him
- Many of his fans had also gathered outside his home
See the pictures here.
Kabir Khan arrived with his wife Mini Mathur. He had collaborated for Salman for blockbuster films like Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Ek Tha Tiger also starred Katrina and its sequel, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, released last December.
Salman Khan's nephews Arhaan (Arbaaz Khan's son), Nirvaan and Yohaan (Sohail Khan's son) arrived in different cars. Amrita Arora and husband Shakeel Ladakh were also there. Amrita is the sister of Malaika Arora, who was married to Arbaaz.
Here are the other stars who visited Salman.
CommentsShatrughan Sinha, who said that Salman has 'suffered enough,' tweeted that he 'welcomes the expected announcement of release of Salman Khan on bail.' Mr Sinha's daughter Sonakshi had made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman in Dabangg. She also posted a message for Salman.
I welcome the expected announcement of release of Salman Khan on bail & greet him back with thunderous applause..prayers of millions of fans & well wishers has been answered..— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 8, 2018
After reaching home, Salman appeared in his balcony to greet the fans and his father Salim Khan, mother Salma Khan and trusted-aid Shera stood beside him. His nephew Ahil was also there.
Salman Khan was sentenced to five years in jail for poaching endangered blackbuck in Rajasthan while filming Hum Saath-Saath Hain in 1998. His other co-stars Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Saif Ali Khan and Neelam Kothari were acquitted due to lack of evidence.