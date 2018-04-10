For Salman Khan's Race 3, A Change Of Plan After Blackbuck Verdict

Salman Khan's blackbuck poaching case has altered the shooting schedule of his upcoming film Race 3. Salman, 52, was sentenced to five years in jail on April 5, after which he spent two days in a Jodhpur prison. His bail was posted on April 7 and as of now, the actor is in Mumbai but he cannot travel abroad without the Jodhpur court's permission. Therefore, the makers have reportedly scrapped the plan to film the remaining action sequences of Race 3 abroad and they will now shoot in different parts of India. A source told Bollywood Hungama: "After the Jodhpur experience, Salman's producer and director have decided to shoot those scenes in India."
Salman Khan along with Race 3 director Remo D'Souza was spotted at producer Ramesh Taurani's office on Monday. On the same day, we also spotted Jacqueline Fernandez and Anil Kapoor shooting for Race 3 in Mumbai studios.
The team of Race 3 had completed the Abu Dhabi schedule of Race 3, a few days before the blackbuck verdict. They were filming an action sequence, a snippet of leaked online and went crazy viral.
On April 5, a Jodhpur court found Salman Khan guilty of hunting endangered blackbuck during the shooting of 1998 film Hum Saath-Saath Hai. His co-stars - Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Sonali Bendre - were acquitted by the same court. After spending two days in the jail, Salman's bail was posted and the actor returned to Mumbai.
This was Salman's first tweet after he returned home:
Tears of gratitude . To all my loved ones who are with me and never lost hope . Thank you for being there with all the love and support . God Bless .— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 9, 2018
After Race 3, Salman Khan will shoot for Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat and his brother Arbaaz Khan's Dabangg 3