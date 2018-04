Salman Khan's First Tweet After Blackbuck Verdict: 'Tears Of Gratitude, Thank You For Being There'

Highlights "Thank you for being there with all the love and support," he tweeted Salman was convicted of poaching endangered blackbuck in Rajasthan He was granted bail on Saturday afternoon

Salman Khan has posted his first tweet after getting bail in the blackbuck poaching case, thanking fans, friends and family for standing by him. "Tears of gratitude. To all my loved ones who are with me and never lost hope. Thank you for being there with all the love and support. God Bless," he tweeted. Last week, Salman, 52, was convicted of poaching endangered blackbuck in Rajasthan 20 years ago and sentenced to five years in jail. He spent two days in prison in Jodhpur, where he was being tried, and was granted bail on Saturday afternoon. Salman Khan is now home in Mumbai.Read what Salman Khan posted.Bollywood has closed ranks and several celebrities have gone public with their support of Salman Khan, among them is hisco-star Sonakshi Sinha and Varun Dhawan, who recently starred in a remake of the Salman hit. Actress and TV personality Simi Garewal has claimed in a tweet that the actor is shielding someone els e because of 'silly emotional reasons.' Preity Zinta, who has made films like Chori Chori Chupke Chupke with Salman , was pictured in Jodhpur last week, presumably to visit or offer support to the jailed actor.Salman's sisters Alvira and Arpita accompanied him to Jodhpur and returned to Mumbai after he got bail. Arpita posted this emotional note about her brother today. After returning to Mumbai from Jodhpur, Salman was visited by Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, histeam and other celebs. Thousands of fans and well-wishers had also gathered outside his home to get a glimpse of Salman, who later waved to them from his balcony. Salman also attended co-star Saqib Saleem's birthday party Salman Khan has been found guilty of hunting blackbuck while filmingin Rajasthan in 1998. His co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam were charged with inciting the actor to hunt but have been acquitted for lack of evidence.The next hearing in the blackbuck poaching case has been scheduled for May 7.