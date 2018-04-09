Salman Khan 'Protecting Someone For Silly Reasons,' Tweets Simi Garewal On Blackbuck Case

Highlights
- Salman Khan was sentenced to a five-year jail term in the poaching case
- The real culprit should be exposed, said Simi Garewal
- Salman Khan's bail was posted two days after he was sent to jail
The charity, the generosity etc of @BeingSalmanKhan is irrelevant here. What is all-important is the fact that he did NOT pull the trigger! He did NOT commit the crime. He is protecting someone for silly emotional reasons. Even at a HUGE cost to himself. https://t.co/aJLdn129WH— Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) April 6, 2018
Of one thing I am dead sure..@BeingSalmanKhan would NEVER EVER harm any animal. He loves them too much. The real culprit should be exposed. 20 years is too long to bear someone else's cross..— Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) April 5, 2018
Salman Khan returned to Mumbai hours after his bail was posted. The actor was welcomed by his fans outside the Galaxy Apartments. His colleagues - Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Sneha Ullal and Shatrughan Sinha among others - have been spotted coming in and out of Salman's home after his arrival.
Salman Khan's current work-in-progress film is Race 3, for which he was shooting in Abu Dhabi until day before his hearing in Jodhpur. Salman has also signed up Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat and TV reality show 10 Ka Dum season 3.