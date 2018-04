Salman Khan 'Protecting Someone For Silly Reasons,' Tweets Simi Garewal On Blackbuck Case

Highlights Salman Khan was sentenced to a five-year jail term in the poaching case The real culprit should be exposed, said Simi Garewal Salman Khan's bail was posted two days after he was sent to jail

The charity, the generosity etc of @BeingSalmanKhan is irrelevant here. What is all-important is the fact that he did NOT pull the trigger! He did NOT commit the crime. He is protecting someone for silly emotional reasons. Even at a HUGE cost to himself. https://t.co/aJLdn129WH — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) April 6, 2018

Of one thing I am dead sure..@BeingSalmanKhan would NEVER EVER harm any animal. He loves them too much. The real culprit should be exposed. 20 years is too long to bear someone else's cross.. — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) April 5, 2018

Actress Simi Garewal says that Salman Khan is "protecting someone for silly emotional reasons" in the blackbuck poaching case. A post from Simi Garewal's unverified Twitter handle read: "The charity, the generosity, etc of Salman Khan is irrelevant here. What is all-important is the fact that he did not pull the trigger. He did not commit the crime. He is protecting someone for silly emotional reasons. Even at a huge cost to himself." The tweet was posted after Salman Khan was sentenced to five years jail term by a Jodhpur court in connection with the poaching case. Salman was spent to jail on April 5 and he stayed there for two days. The actor walked out after his bail was posted on April 7 and the next hearing has been scheduled for May 7. Salman Khan, 52, was held guilty by the court for hunting blackbuck while filmingin 1998. His co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Sonali Bendre were acquitted by the court on the same day. Simi Garewal had also posted this:Salman Khan returned to Mumbai hours after his bail was posted. The actor was welcomed by his fans outside the Galaxy Apartments. His colleagues - Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Sneha Ullal and Shatrughan Sinha among others - have been spotted coming in and out of Salman's home after his arrival.Salman Khan's current work-in-progress film is, for which he was shooting in Abu Dhabi until day before his hearing in Jodhpur. Salman has also signed up Ali Abbas Zafar'sand TV reality showseason 3.