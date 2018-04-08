Salman Khan Greeted By A Jubilant Crowd Outside His Mumbai Residence. Watch Video

Superstar Salman Khan received a warm welcome from fans that had reportedly been waiting for him, outside his Mumbai home, since morning. On Saturday evening, Salman Khan returned to Mumbai from Jodhpur after being granted bail in the 20-year-old blackbuck poaching case. Salman's fan burst crackers in joy and danced to some of his hit songs and chanted Swag Se Karenge Salman Ka Swagat. Several of his fan clubs shared pictures and videos of the fan frenzy outside Galaxy Apartment. Some of his fans reportedly carried posters that read, "Tiger Is Back" and "We Love You, Salman."
Highlights
- Salman Khan's fans burst crackers and danced to his hit songs
- He made a sign of numeric three with his fingers
- Salman has been sentenced to five years in jail
Take a look at some of the pictures and videos posted by Salman Khan's fan clubs:
Salman Khan's parents Salim and Salma Khan accompanied the star, who carried nephew Ahil to the balcony, from where he greeted the jubilant crowd. Salman waved at the crowd and reportedly made a sign of numeric three with his fingers, which reminded us of his film Jai ho. Remember the gesture of three fingers in the film? He also made another gesture to the crowd, which suggested 'go home and sleep.'
See pictures:
Meanwhile, Salman's colleagues from the film industry have been posting supportive messages for the actor on social media. After the news of Salman Khan's bail broke, his Dabangg co-star Sonakshi Sinha shared a picture of her with the 52-year-old actor on Instagram and wrote, "The force and the force-field." She also captioned the post with the following hashtags - "#surakshakavach #humreallysaathsaathhai #gotyourback."
Here's what Sonakshi Sinha posted on Instagram:
Earlier, actress Sonam Kapoor also tweeted a click of them from their Prem Ratan Dhan Payo promotion days and wrote, "You're the best! Always by your side!"
You're the best! Always by your side! pic.twitter.com/40GrtD4afU— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) April 7, 2018
The Dabangg star was found guilty of poaching endangered blackbuck in Rajasthan while filming Hum Saath Saath Hain in 1998 and was sentenced to five years in jail. His Hum Saath Saath Hain co-stars Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Saif Ali Khan and Neelam Kothari have been acquitted due to lack of evidence. However, they were charged with inciting the actor to hunt.