Sonakshi Sinha's Message To Salman Khan: 'Hum Really Saath Saath Hain'

154 Shares EMAIL PRINT Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan in a dabangg photo (courtesy aslisona) New Delhi: Highlights Sonakshi Instagrammed a pic with Salman Khan "The force and the forcefield," she wrote Sonakshi and Salman are co-stars of Dabangg Dabangg heroine Sonakshi Sinha. Minutes after the news of Salman Khan's bail broke, Sonakshi Instagrammed a photo with the Dabangg Khan and wrote: "The force and the force-field," but what seems interesting is the usage of the hashtags, which are - "#surakshakavach #humreallysaathsaathhai #gotyourback." Salman was found guilty of poaching endangered blackbuck in Rajasthan while filming Hum Saath Saath Hain in 1998 and was sentenced to five years in jail. Salman's Hum Saath Saath Hain co-stars Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Saif Ali Khan and Neelam Kothari have been acquitted due to lack of evidence - they were charged with inciting the actor to hunt.



The force and the forcefield #surakshakavach #humreallysaathsaathhai #gotyourback A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Apr 7, 2018 at 3:00am PDT



Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor also tweeted for her Prem Ratan Dhan Payo co-star and said: "You're the best! Always by your side!"

You're the best! Always by your side! pic.twitter.com/40GrtD4afU — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) April 7, 2018



to visit Salman Khan's Mumbai home after the verdict was delivered on Thursday. While the paparazzi also spotted Sonakshi's parents -

Sonakshi Sinha is best known for her starring roles in Salman Khan's Dabangg series of films, the third part of which is scheduled for later this year. She was last seen in Welcome To New York and is also said to have a special appearance in Salman's Race 3. Salman recently wrapped the Abu Dhabi schedule of the movie, which is slated to release on Eid. Salman Khan also has Kabir Khan's Bharat in his line-up.



