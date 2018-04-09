Back In Mumbai, Salman Khan Attends Race 3 Co-Star's Birthday. See Pics

Salman Khan, who recently spent two days in a Jodhpur jail after the blackbuck verdict, was photographed arriving at his Race 3 co-star Saqib Saleem's birthday party with his gang comprising Bobby Deol (also Race 3 member) and Riteish Deshmukh. Riteish drove them to the party but they left separately - Salman Khan with Iulia Vantur while Bobby Deol left with his wife Tanya. Riteish drove more than six people to the party with Salman Khan seated comfortably in the front while Bobby Deol and the others were stuffed in the back. Other celebs on the guests list were Race 3 producer Ramesh Taurani, Sonakshi Sinha, Suniel Shetty and his daughter Athiya, Sooraj Pancholi, Rakul Preet Singh and Rhea Chakraborty.
Riteish, Bobby, Athiya and Sonakshi first assembled at Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment and then left for the party together.
Salman Khan was sentenced for five years in the blackbuck poaching case by a Jodhpur Court. His co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Sonali Bendre were acquitted. Salman was found guilty of hunting blackbuck during the shooting for 1998 film Hum Saath-Saath Hai. The 52-year-old actor was sent to jail on April 5 and his bail was posted two days later.
Salman Khan's Race 3 is expected to hit the screens in Eid this year. The film is directed by Remo D'Souza.