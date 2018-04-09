Back In Mumbai, Salman Khan Attends Race 3 Co-Star's Birthday. See Pics Riteish Deshmukh and Bobby Deol assembled at Salman Khan's place and left for Saqib's party together

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Riteish Deshmukh drove Salman Khan and Bobby Deol to the party. New Delhi: Highlights Salman Khan arrived in Mumbai on April 7 after spending 2 days in jail Salman Khan was sentenced to a five-year jail term in blackbuck case He attended Saqib Saleem's birthday with Bobby Deol and Riteish Deshmukh Race 3 co-star Saqib Saleem's birthday party with his gang comprising Bobby Deol (also Race 3 member) and Riteish Deshmukh. Riteish drove them to the party but they left separately - Salman Khan with Iulia Vantur while Bobby Deol left with his wife Tanya. Riteish drove more than six people to the party with Salman Khan seated comfortably in the front while Bobby Deol and the others were stuffed in the back. Other celebs on the guests list were Race 3 producer Ramesh Taurani, Sonakshi Sinha, Suniel Shetty and his daughter Athiya, Sooraj Pancholi, Rakul Preet Singh and Rhea Chakraborty.



Take a look:

Salman Khan leaves with Iulia vantur Bobby Deol with his wife Tanya Sonakshi Sinha hid her face the cap.



Athiya Shetty and Suniel Shetty arrive for Saqib Saleem's party



Rakul Preet Singh arrived in a flashy red car



Sooraj Pancholi outside the party venue Race 3 producer Ramesh Taurni with Bigg Boss alumnus Niketan Madhok.



Saqib Saleem with Bobby Deol



Riteish, Bobby, Athiya and Sonakshi



by a Jodhpur Court. His co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Sonali Bendre were acquitted. Salman was found guilty of hunting blackbuck during the shooting for 1998 film Hum Saath-Saath Hai. The 52-year-old



Salman Khan arrived in Mumbai on April 7 and was greeted by an enthusiastic crowd outside his Galaxy Apartment. Several celebrities have been photographed coming in and out of Salman's home after his arrival - Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha among them.



Salman Khan's Race 3 is expected to hit the screens in Eid this year. The film is directed by Remo D'Souza.



