What's Keeping Salman Khan And His Nephew Ahil Busy These Days

Salman Khan is busy spending quality time with his family these days. The 45-year-old actor went to a farm recently and guess who accompanied him? It was none other than his 3-year-old nephew Ahil Sharma. A video of Salman and Ahil hanging out together, is going insanely viral on social media. The video has been curated by several fan clubs dedicated to the actor on Instagram. In one of the videos, an excited Ahil poses for the camera and he looks super cute. Salman, dressed in a powder blue t-shirt and a pair of shorts, can be seen smiling with all his heart.

Last week, Salman Khan shared a video on social media, in which he could be seen sketching. At the end of the video, Salman showcased his artwork and said, "This should be the way you paint." Sharing the video, Salman captioned it, "Sketching."

Arpita got married to Aayush Sharma in 2014.The couple welcomed their daughter Ayat in December, last year. Aayush made his Bollywood debut with the 2018 film LoveYatri, which was produced by Salman Khan. On the professional front, Aayush Sharma will next be seen in Lalit Butani's Kwatha, which will mark the debut of Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle in Bollywood.

On the work front, Salman Khan was seen as the host of the TV reality show Bigg Boss 13. He will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Dabanng 3 remains his last release.