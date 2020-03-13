Salman Khan's April Event In USA Postponed Because Of Coronavirus

Salman Khan shared this image. (courtesy beingsalmankhan )

Highlights Taran Adarsh shared an update on Twitter

Salman Khan's event has been postponed

An official statement from Salman Khan is yet to come

Salman Khan's upcoming event in the United States and Canada has been postponed due to the recent global outbreak of the coronavirus. The event Up Close And Personal With Salman Khan was scheduled to take place from April 3 to April 12. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh, on Friday, shared the update on Twitter and wrote, "Update: The Salman Khan event - Up Close And Personal With Salman Khan to be held in USA and Canada from April 3 to April 12, 2020 has been postponed." Take a look at the aforementioned tweet here:

#Update: The #SalmanKhan event - Up, Close & Personal With Salman Khan - to be held in #USA and #Canada from 3 to 12 April 2020 has been postponed. #CoronaVirus#COVID19 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 13, 2020

Actor and stand-up comedian Sunil Grover, actress Daisy Shah and singer Kamaal Khan were also scheduled to perform with Salman Khan at the event. An official statement from the organisers and the performers is yet to come.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the release of Rohit Shetty's fourth film from the cop universe, Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role has been postponed. As multiple cities including Delhi decided to keep the theatres shut down till March 31, the makers and the cast of Sooryavanshi released a statement on their Instagram profile, informing their fans that they have delayed the film's release. Have a look at the statement here:

On the professional front, Salman Khan was last seen in the 2019 action-comedy Dabangg 3 where he shared screen space with Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz Khan. He will next be seen in Prabhu Deva's action film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai costarring Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. Radhe is slated to release on May 22.