Salman Khan Showering Baby Niece Ayat With Kisses Is The Cutest Thing You'll See Today

Arpita Khan Sharma shared an Instagram video of Salman Khan playing with baby niece Ayat on Saturday evening and it's beyond adorable. Dedicating a message to Salman Khan, Arpita captioned the video "We love you, mamu," on behalf of her two-month-old daughter Ayat. In the video, mamu Salman can be seen showering his niece with kisses and the little one's adorable response will melt your heart. Salman also re-shared the video on his Instagram and no words were needed to describe the adorable video. Baby Ayat was born to parents Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma on Salman Khan's birthday, December 27. Arpita and Aayush are also parents to a son named Ahil.

Just a few days after Ayat was born, Arpita wrote an emotional note on Instagram. "There's nothing in this world that scared me and the only reason was I knew I had you by my side and you would never let anything happen to me. Now Ayat has been blessed with the same security. These hands are god sent," she wrote for Salman.

Just three days after Ayat was born, Arpita introduced her baby daughter to her Instafam with this caption: "Welcome to our world Ayat."

Talking about Salman Khan and Ayat's coinciding birthdays, Aayush Sharma told Hindustan Times that it was a deliberate decision: "Arpita's due date was last week of December or first week of January. When we told this to everyone, Salman bhai was excited and said 'give me a gift'. So, it was a conscious decision to bring Ayat into this world on that day. It is a very good omen to have her on Salman bhai's birthday."