Arpita Khan Sharma And Aayush Sharma Share First Pic Of Baby Daughter Ayat

Aayush Sharma with Arpita, Ahil and Ayat. (Image courtesy aaysharma)

Highlights Aayush and Arpita welcomed Ayat on December 27

The couple are also parents to 3-year-old Ahil

"Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat," wrote Aayush Sharma

Aayush Sharma's latest Instagram post will bring a big smile on your face. Why, you ask? Well, it features the first picture of his daughter Ayat. On Monday, the LoveYatri actor shared the first glimpse of his baby daughter Ayat on social media. The actor shared multiple pictures of Ayat along with his wife Arpita Khan Sharma and son Ahil and they are simply priceless. Aayush summed up the pictures with an equally adorable caption that read, "Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. You've brought a lot of happiness into our lives. May you touch everyone's life with a lot of love and joy." The comments section on Aayush's post was flooded with congratulatory wishes for the couple.

Without much ado, take a look at the pictures here:

Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush welcomed baby Ayat on Friday and they announced the big news of her arrival on social media. The couple shared identical posts on social media. "We've been blessed with a beautiful baby girl. Thank you so much for all the love and blessings for Ayat Sharma," Aayush wrote. Interestingly, Ayat was born on December 27, which also happens to be her uncle (Arpita's brother) Salman Khan's birthday.

Arpita and Aayush got married in Hyderabad on November 18, 2014 and the couple welcomed their first child Ahil on March 30, 2016.

Aayush Sharma made his Bollywood debut with the 2018 film LoveYatri, co-starring Warina Hussain, which was produced by his brother-in-law Salman Khan. On the work front, Aayush Sharma will next be seen in Lalit Butani's Kwatha, which will mark the debut of Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle in Bollywood. He will be seen playing the role of an Army officer in the film.