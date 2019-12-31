Arpita Khan Sharma And Aayush Sharma Take Baby Ayat Home. See Pics

Arpita and Aayush Sharma with Ahil and baby Ayat.

Arpita Khan Sharma and her husband Aayush Sharma were photographed with their newborn baby Ayat as they made their way home on Tuesday evening. The couple were photographed outside Mumbai's Hinduja hospital (where Arpita was admitted) along with their baby girl Ayat and their 3-year-old son Ahil. The couple were brimming with joy and they happily posed for the paparazzi. Arpita and Aayush got married in Hyderabad on November 18, 2014 and the couple welcomed Ayat on December 27, this year. Other than Ayat, the couple are also parents to 3-year-old son named Ahil.

See the pictures from the hospital here:

Arpita Khan Sharma with Aayush Sharma, Ahil and Ayat.

The family of four happily posed together.

Arpita Khan Sharma was all smiles.

Aayush Sharma photographed with daughter Ayat.

Meanwhile, Aayush Sharma shared a set of pictures on his Instagram profile, which showcased how he welcomed Arpita, Ahil and Ayat home. "Welcome home Arpita Khan Sharma, Ahil and Ayat," he wrote. Take a look at the pictures here:

On Monday, Aayush shared the first pic of daughter Ayat on Instagram. He captioned the post: "Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. You've brought a lot of happiness into our lives. May you touch everyone's life with a lot of love and joy."

Here's how Arpita and Aayush Sharma shared the news of baby Ayat's arrival on social media:

Aayush Sharma stepped into Bollywood with the 2018 film LoveYatri, co-starring Warina Hussain, which was produced by his brother-in-law Salman Khan. On the work front, the actor will next be seen in Lalit Butani's Kwatha, which will mark the debut of Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle in Bollywood.