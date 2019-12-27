On Salman Khan's Birthday, Sister Arpita Khan Sharma Welcomes Baby Girl Ayat

Arpita Khan Sharma shared this picture. (Image courtesy: arpitakhansharma)

On Salman Khan's 54th birthday, sister Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma welcomed their second child - baby girl Ayat. The couple, on Friday, shared the baby news with an adorable post on social media. Arpita Khan Sharma shared a photo (which has "Our little princess has arrived - Ayat Sharma" written on it) and captioned it: "Welcoming our daughter into the world. Grateful and overjoyed." Aayush Sharma also announced the news on social media and wrote: "We've been blessed with a beautiful baby girl. Thank you so much for all the love and blessings for Ayat Sharma." We all can agree that this is the best present Salman Khan could have received on his birthday.

Earlier in the day, Aayush Sharma, Salman's mother Salma and Sohail Khan were photographed outside the Hinduja Hospital. Sohail Khan came along with his wife Seema and kids Nirvaan and Yohan.

The Khandaan even issued a statement on the great occasion, which read: "With great joy and immense pleasure, we announce that we have been blessed with a baby girl. On this joyous occasion, we would like to thank our family, friends and all our well-wishers for their unconditional support. We also extended a humble thank you to our media friends and to our fans for their constant love and support. This journey couldn't have been complete without you all," reported news agency PTI.

Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma, who got married in 2014, are already parents to three-year-old son Ahil, who was born in 2016. Earlier, speaking about Arpita's second pregnancy, Aayush had told media: "I think the new arrival is always exciting. Arpita and I are expecting our second baby. Ours has been an amazing journey, so it starts all over again. We just can't wait for the baby to arrive."

We wish heartiest congratulations to Arpita and Aayush Sharma on the arrival of their little bundle of joy.

(With inputs from PTI)