Seema Sajdeh And Malaika Arora Visit Arpita Khan's Restaurant Mercii

Arpita Khan is stepping into the world of entrepreneurship with the launch of her restaurant, Mercii India, in Santacruz West, Mumbai. Ahead of its grand opening to the public, Arpita and her husband, actor Aayush Sharma, hosted a private party for their close friends and family. Among the attendees was Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives star Seema Sajdeh, who shared a series of photos from the bash on her Instagram. The carousel featured Seema with her son, Nirvaan Khan. Malaika Arora also graced the event with her family. Seema posed with Malaika, her son Arhaan Khan, Malaika's mother Joyce Arora and the model's sister Amrita Arora. With its dimly lit ambience and groovy music, Mercii appears to be a promising spot for parties and hangouts. Without wasting any time, Seema simply wrote, “Mercii,” in her caption. For the unversed, Seema is the ex-wife of Arpita's brother, Sohail Khan.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza were also among the attendees at Arpita Khan's launch party for Mercii India. Sharing best wishes for Salman Khan's sister, Riteish posted an image on his Instagram Stories featuring himself and Genelia posing with Arpita. In the caption, Riteish wrote: “Mumbai you have got a great new place to dine at.. Mercii India - Arpita Khan last night's tasting was incredible. Food, vibe, music, hospitality all top notch. Can't wait to visit soon.”

Genelia D'Souza also shared a glimpse of the launch party on her Instagram Stories. The short clip featured herself, her husband Riteish Deshmukh and the beautiful ambience of Arpita Khan's restaurant. Alongside the video, Genelia wrote: “So proud of you Arpita Khansharma - the dining experience Mercii India was simply incredible- great food, awesome vibe and some surprise dance performances.”

Arpita Khan's launch party for Mercii India came just days after Malaika Arora and her son Arhaan Khan announced their debut in the hospitality industry. The duo has launched a new restaurant, The Scarlett House, in Bandra, Mumbai. Set in a 90-year-old Portuguese home, the eatery is a collaboration between Malaika, Arhaan, his childhood friend Malaya Nagpal and restaurateur Dhaval Udeshi. The unique venue combines historic charm with modern dining experiences. For more details about Malaika's exciting new venture, click here.