Malaika Arora And Arhaan Khan Launch New Restaurant In Bandra

After enchanting the world with her elegance and beauty, Malaika Arora has now taken her first step into the hospitality industry. The actress has launched a new restaurant called the Scarlett House in Bandra, Mumbai. She has collaborated with her son Arhaan Khan for the project. Housed in a 90-year-old Portuguese home, the eatery is the brainchild of Malaika, Arhaan, his childhood friend Malaya Nagpal and restaurateur Dhaval Udeshi.

Malaika Arora announced her latest business venture in an Instagram post on Thursday. The actress shared a picture with her son and business partner Arhaan, which featured the mother-son duo wearing matching black jackets with the text, “Scarlett House” written on the back. They were captured standing in the hallway of their new restaurant, which was covered with floral red wallpaper. The caption on the post read, “Collaborating for the first time @scarletthousebombay.”

Soon after the announcement was made, Malaika Arora received congratulatory messages from her friends and family. Sharing the announcement post on her Instagram Stories, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Congratulations, Malla and Arhaan. Can't wait to come in and eat.”

Malaika's sister Amrita Arora also penned a heartfelt message and wrote, “Congratulations, my darling sister and Arhaan. Finally, your dream project gets to meet everyone”

In an interview, Malaika Arora talked about her latest business venture. "I wanted a space where you could just be. Without feeling like someone is yanking a chair from underneath you,” the actress told Vogue India.

Malaika also shared the reason behind collaborating with her son Arhaan for the project. She said, “We both love food, and we love entertaining people. We've travelled the world together and often return with recipes we'd want to recreate at home. So, starting a restaurant felt like the most organic thing to do.”