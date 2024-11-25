Amid Breakup Rumours With Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora Shares A Cryptic Post About Her Relationship Status

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's breakup rumours have been circulating on the internet for quite some time now, with neither actor confirming anything. However, recently Arjun clarified that he's single at the Diwali bash hosted by politician Raj Thackeray at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, and it broke the internet. Now, Malaika has broken her silence on the matter for the first time on Monday, with a cryptic post on her Instagram Stories. This comes a month after Arjun's confirmation of the breakup.

Malaika shared a post on Instagram that said, "My status right now", and came with three drop-down options - "In a relationship, Single, Hehehe." In the post, "hehehe" option was selected out of the three.

Check out the post here:

Ever since Arjun confirmed the breakup at the Diwali bash, Malaika has been populating her Insta Stories with a bunch of thoughtful and cryptic posts. She recently shared a post which read, "Every positive thought is a silent prayer that will change your life. Good morning, have a great day."

Earlier she had shared another post of a chic puppy dressed in a scarf and sunglass and the text said, "I am present, I am hot, I am grateful, I am capable, I am resourceful, I am patient, I am enough."

Coming to Arjun, the actor has been basking in the success of his latest movie Singham Again, which released on Diwali on November 1. The actor played the antagonist in the movie directed by Rohit Shetty. The ensemble cast of the movie included all the actors from Rohit's cop universe - Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, and Ravi Kishan.

