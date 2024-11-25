Arbaaz Khan's Wife Sshura Plays Cricket With His Son Arhaan Khan. Watch

Arbaaz Khan's wife, Sshura Khan, shares a great bond with Arhaan Khan, Arbaaz's son with ex-wife Malaika Arora. Proof of the same can be found in a video making rounds on the internet. In the clip, Sshura and Arhaan are seen enjoying a fun cricket session together. Sshura is bowling while Arhaan takes the batter's position. After a few bowls, Arhaan gets out, and Sshura steps in to take the bat, handing the ball to Arhaan to continue the game. A paparazzi page shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “Khan's Spending Sunday with family. Arhaan and Sshura Khan Playing Cricket.”

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan got married in 1997 and welcomed their son, Arhaan Khan, in 2002. The couple decided to part ways in 2017 after being married for two decades. In December last year, Arbaaz Khan got married to Shura Khan.

Arhaan Khan celebrated his 22nd birthday earlier this month. To wish his son a happy birthday, Arbaaz Khan shared a series of family pictures on his Instagram. The post includes a smiling photo of Arhaan, a peek at the birthday cake and a big family photo from the celebration. In the famjam snap, Arhaan is seen cutting his cake, surrounded by family members like his grandfather Salim Khan, grandmothers Salma Khan and Helen, Sohail Khan and his sons, Arpita Khan and others. Salman Khan was MIA from the birthday bash. In his caption, Arbaaz Khan wrote, "Happy birthday my Arhaan. you are my everything. love you to the moon and back. You're the best."

On Arhaan Khan's birthday, Shura Khan also shared a video of the birthday boy in her Instagram stories. In the clip, Arhaan can be seen playing guitar. The side note read, "Happy Birthday My Friend My Family. Thank You for being you." Shura also added a string of heart emojis to her caption. Click here to read more about it.