At Arpita Khan's Christmas Party: Karan Johar's Twins And Soha Ali Khan - Kunal Kemmu's Daughter Won Our Hearts

Arpita Khan's Christmas party on Monday was a grand, grand affair. Arpita had an impressive guest-list comprising Bollywood A-listers, which was headlined by stars like Arpita's brother Salman Khan; Karan Johar with twins Roohi and Yash; Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu with daughter Inaaya Naumi; Malaika Arora and more. Little munchkins - Inaaya, Roohi, Yash and Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya - stole a considerable amount of limelight as they joined in the Christmas festivities looking absolutely adorable. Malaika Arora also shared a couple of Christmas party pictures on her social media handle featuring Arbaaz Khan ( Malaika and Arbaaz are now divorced) and the whole Khandaan.
Highlights
- Karan Johar's twins won our hearts at the party
- Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu came with daughter Inaaya
- Salman Khan, Malaika and others were also present
Take a look at how the stars enjoyed Christmas at Arpita Khan's party. Indeed a Merry Christmas!
Salman Khan had many reasons to celebrate - a) Salman and Katrina Kaif's latest film Tiger Zinda Hai is 'sensational' at the box office with over Rs. 100 crore b) Christmas party mood was all set with family and close friends.
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya Naumi celebrated her first Christmas yesterday. The little girl looked no less than a princess in a red and white dress while doting father Kunal accompanied his daughter in a reindeer cap.
Karan Johar's twins wore colour coordinated dresses and all we can say is aww... Arpita's husband Aayush Sharma carried Roohi in his arms while KJo posed for a perfect picture with Yash.
Iulia Vantur also attended the Christmas party looking like this. Wow.
Tusshar Kapoor was all smiles with son Laksshya.
Here's what Malaika Arora posted. The picture definitely won Malaika's fans hearts and ours too. Want some family goals? Take a look:
The Khandaanindeed had a Merry Christmas.