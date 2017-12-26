Inside Sagarika Ghatge And Zaheer Khan's Christmas Celebrations With Yuvraj Singh And Others

After spending a great time in Maldives on their honeymoon, Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan had a lovely day celebrating Christmas with their close friends and family. The couple made sure to make this Christmas a special one and it was indeed a Merry Christmas - we know all of this because the Chak De! India star filled up her social media with adorable pictures from the Christmas party. Ashish Chowdhry, Samita Bangargi, Ashish Nehra and Yuvraj Singh were in attendance. "Thank you Arshad and Maria for the best Christmas dinner - to good times and laughter. Merry Christmas @yuvisofficial @zaheer_khan34 @mariagorettiz," Instagrammed Sagarika.
Highlights
- Sagarika Ghatge posted several photos from Christmas party
- The pictures also feature cricketer Yuvraj Singh
- Sagarika and Zaheer spent their honeymoon in Maldives
Sagarika and Zaheer had a court marriage on November 23, which was followed by a mehendi function, sangeet ceremony and a reception party. Later, the couple took off to the island country Maldives and spent a beautiful vacation full of zest and relaxation. Here is a glimpse of Sagarika and Zaheer's Maldives diaries:
Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh's actress wife Hazel Keech and actress Vidya Malavadetor attended Sagarika and Zaheer's wedding functions. Recently, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli also got married in Tuscany, Italy. It was a close-knit shaadi comprising Anushka and Virat's family members. The couple hosted a Delhi reception on December 21, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and another reception is hosted by the couple today in Mumbai.
Star of Chak De! India, Sagarika has also featured in films like Irada and Rush while her next film is Haadsa.