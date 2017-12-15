Sagarika Ghatge And Zaheer Khan Are Loved Up In Maldives. See More Pics

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan, who recently got married, are currently on their honeymoon in Maldives and making the island country look a lot more fabulous. The pictures of Sagarika and Zaheer from their vacation are to die for. Thanks to the newly-wed couple, who shared the pictures, and gave us major vacation goals. Sagarika and Zaheer have all sorts of adventures on their vacation itinerary and are ticking them off one by one. From enjoying the beautiful sunset and chilling in the sand to clicking some absolutely stunning pictures on the beach, Sagarika and Zaheer have done it all.
Highlights
- Sagarika and Zaheer's honeymoon pics are to die for
- Sagarika posted stunning pictures on Instagram from her vacation
- Sagarika and Zaheer had a close-knit wedding last month
In the latest picture, shared by Sagarika, she's posing sweetly with her husband for a perfect selfie while in the other Sagarika can be seen relaxing on the beach and spending an evening on the sand bank.
You will definitely get some major vacation vibes from Sagarika and Zaheer's Maldives pictures:
Sagarika looks like she's on top of the world. And why wouldn't she? Resort Soneva Fushi, where this picture was taken, is located in Eydhafushi and looks like a dream.
"Soaking in the calmness of the ocean," Zaheer Khan captioned the picture.
Aren't these two just looking so adorable?
Sagarika and Zaheer closed their wedding festivities with a reception that was held in Mumbai. Sagarika and Zaheer opted for a simple court marriage on November 23, which was followed by a simple reception on the same day. Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh's actress wife Hazel Keech and actress Vidya Malavade were in attendance. The court wedding and reception was followed by a mehendi and sangeet ceremony. A day prior to the mehendi function, the Chak De! India actress and Zaheer Khan hosted another party for their friends, which was called a 'dancing night' by Sagarika.
A glimpse of Sagarika and Zaheer's wedding diaries:
