Sagarika Ghatge And Zaheer Khan's Mehendi Function. See Pics

Actress Sagarika Ghatge and cricketer Zaheer Khan got married on November 23 but the wedding celebrations are still on for the couple and their close friends and family members. Sagarika and Zaheer arranged a mehendi ceremony on Sunday, in which the couple's close friends like Yuvraj Singh and Sachin Tendulkar were present to make their day extra special. Sagarika looked stunning in a sea green lehenga by Anita Dongre while Zaheer was handsome in a royal blue kurta. Apart from Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh, Yuvraj's wife Hazel Keech and others were also present at Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan's mehendi ceremony.
These pictures from Sagarika and Zaheer's mehendi function will definitely give you shaadi vibes.
Sagarika and Zaheer opted for a simple court marriage. Yuvraj Singh, who missed the wedding celebrations, made sure to enjoy other ceremonies hosted by the couple.
A day prior to the mehendi function, the Chak De! India actress and Zaheer Khan hosted another party for their friends, which was called a 'dancing night' by Sagarika. Thanks to the couple's guests at the party, who shared the pictures.
Today Sagarika and Zaheer will throw a reception party at The Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai. We already can't wait to see the pictures from Zaheer and Sagarika's reception.