Sagarika Ghatge And Zaheer Khan's Wedding: Couple Host Another Party. See Pics

Actress Sagarika Ghatge married cricketer Zaheer Khan on November 23 in Mumbai. The couple opted for a simple court marriage but the wedding celebrations are still on for Sagarika, Zaheer and their close family members and friends. Sagarika and Zaheer, who threw a reception party in the evening on their wedding day, hosted a party for their friends last night. The Chak De! India star posted a selfie with her love Zaheer while thanks to the couple's guests at the party, who shared the inside pictures from 'another dancing night' with Sagarika and Zaheer. Actor Ashish Chowdhry delighted the fans by posting such adorable and fun pictures from the party last night.
Also, cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who missed the earlier wedding celebrations, rocked yesterday night's party with his presence.
Sagarika glittered in a stunning ensemble by Falguni Shane Peacock India.
Here's a little sneak-peak from the wedding day:
Sagarika Ghatge is best known for her role in Chak De! India but she has also featured in films like Rush and Irada. Sagarika has also starred in a Marathi film called Premachi Goshta and Punjabi Dildariyaan. Her next film is a bilingual titled Haadsa.