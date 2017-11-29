Yuvi-Nehra Ki Jodi Danced Up A Storm At Veere Zaheer Khan's Wedding

Cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Ashish Nehra's dance moves are to die for

Updated: November 29, 2017 11:56 IST
Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge's wedding reception was held in Mumbai on Monday.

It looks like actor Sagarika Ghatge and cricketer Zaheer Khan's wedding celebration is the gift that keeps on giving. Just yesterday, a wonderful video of cricketer-actor couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma dancing the night away made hearts flutter online. And now another video from the celebrations is making the rounds of the Internet. This one shows cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Ashish Nehra dancing at their veere's wedding.

Versions of the video posted on several fan pages shows Yuvi and Nehra dancing up a storm at Sagarika and Zaheer's wedding reception in Mumbai on Monday. The duo is joined by actor Angad Bedi. You can also see Nehra ji pull Sagarika on the dance floor.
 

Actor Angad Bedi also posted these awesome videos:
 
 

Thats how we roll!!! @zaheer_khan34 @sagarikaghatge

A post shared by Angad Bedi (@angadbedi) on

 

@nehadhupia naal chakta dance poora!!! Poora taj colaba hillataa!!! #ciapa

A post shared by Angad Bedi (@angadbedi) on


Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan's wedding photos and videos have flooded social media and how. The newlyweds had a court marriage ceremony on November 23, which was followed by a reception, a mehendi and sangeet ceremony and eventually a grand reception.

In case it already hasn't been said, this wedding seems to have been quite a fun event.

