Yuvi-Nehra Ki Jodi Danced Up A Storm At Veere Zaheer Khan's Wedding

Versions of the video posted on several fan pages shows Yuvi and Nehra dancing up a storm at Sagarika and Zaheer's wedding reception in Mumbai on Monday. The duo is joined by actor Angad Bedi. You can also see Nehra ji pull Sagarika on the dance floor.
Actor Angad Bedi also posted these awesome videos:
Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan's wedding photos and videos have flooded social media and how. The newlyweds had a court marriage ceremony on November 23, which was followed by a reception, a mehendi and sangeet ceremony and eventually a grand reception.
In case it already hasn't been said, this wedding seems to have been quite a fun event.
