Virat-Anushka Video At Zaheer Khan Wedding Is Everything The couple put on their dancing shoes at Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan's wedding reception

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's video has taken over the Internet.



Pictures and videos from Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan's wedding have been doing the rounds since the couple's court marriage ceremony on November 23. The function was followed by a reception, a mehendi and sangeet ceremony and finally a grand reception.



The video surfaced online shows Virat and Anushka joining the newlyweds on the dance floor. In case it wasn't already clear, Virat proves once again just what a fabulous dancer he is.







This isn't the first time a video of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma dancing together made hearts flutter online. The pair was earlier spotted shaking a leg at cricketer Yuvraj Singh and actor Hazel Keech's wedding in Goa back in December last year.

A post shared by Virat Kohli FC(@viratkohlifans) on Dec 5, 2016 at 12:38am PST



