Sagarika Ghatge And Zaheer Khan Close Wedding Festivities With Mumbai Reception

Highlights Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan got married on November 23 A sangeet and mehendi ceremony took place before today's reception Sagarika Ghatge has starred in films like Chak De! India and Irada

Loving the green #mehendilove @anitadongre @vedhikaghotge A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on Nov 26, 2017 at 3:20am PST

Feeling glittery tonight in a gorgeous @falgunishanepeacockindia creation . Thank you @falgunipeacock for customising exactly what I wanted .@vedhikaghotge A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on Nov 25, 2017 at 8:17am PST

Congratulations to these two lovely lovely ppl @sagarikaghatge @zaheer_khan34 to many many more holidays and laughs together A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on Nov 26, 2017 at 3:27am PST

@poornapatel ur beautiful. The evening hosted by you, just the same.. Beautiful. 🤗😘 #lastnight A post shared by Ashish 'Dev' Chowdhry (@ashishchowdhryofficial) on Nov 26, 2017 at 5:40am PST

What a crazy night!! #wedding #funtimes A post shared by Samita Bangargi (@samitabangargi) on Nov 26, 2017 at 1:17am PST

Sagarika Ghatge, dressed in a gold ensemble and Zaheer Khan, wearing a royal bluelooked regal at their wedding reception. Theactress wore a goldwith a spectacular diamond and gold necklace and matchings and. Zaheer loked handsome in a royal bluewith a pocket square as his only accessory. Sagarika and Zaheer arrived at the venue (Taj Mahal Palace and Tower in Mumbai) , gracefully posed for the waiting paparazzi and left to join their guests. Take a look at pictures of the newly-weds from their wedding reception:Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan opted for a simple court marriage on November 23, which was followed by a simple reception on the same day. Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh's actress wife Hazel Keech and actress Vidya Malavade were in attendance.The court wedding and reception was followed by a mehendi and sangeet ceremony leading up to today's grand reception . For her, Sagarika wore a pastel green Anita Dongrewhile for theshe picked a shimmering grey outfit from the shelves of Falguni Shane Peacock.Here are some other pictures from Sagarika and Zaheer's weddingandceremonies, which was attended by Sania Mirza, Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech, Ashish Chowdhary and his wife Samita Bangargi, among others.Sagarika Ghatge debuted in Bollywood in 2007's, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. She has also featured in films likeand. Her resume also includes Marathi filmand Punjabi film Dildariyaan.