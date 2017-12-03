Sagarika Ghatge And Zaheer Khan Visit Mahalaxmi Temple. See Pics

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan had a close-knit court marriage on November 23. The couple were spotted seeking blessings at the Mahalaxmi temple in Kohlapur (Sagarika's hometown) on Saturday. Neither Sagarika nor Zaheer shared an update about their visit but thanks to their fans, who shared a couple of pictures on Instagram from the temple featuring the two. Sagarika was seen dressed in a beautiful silk saree while Zaheer looked handsome in a white kurta pyjama. In one of the pictures, the couple posed with their fans at the temple while in the other Sagarika and Zaheer can be seen holding the Mahalaxmi goddess' idol.
Take a look at the pictures here:
Recently, Sagarika and Zaheer closed their wedding festivities with a reception that was held in Mumbai. Sagarika and Zaheer opted for a simple court marriage on November 23, which was followed by a simple reception on the same day. Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh's actress wife Hazel Keech and actress Vidya Malavade were in attendance.
The court wedding and reception was followed by a mehendi and sangeet ceremony. For her mehendi, Sagarika wore a pastel green Anita Dongre lehenga while for the sangeet she picked a shimmering grey outfit from the shelves of Falguni Shane Peacock.
A day prior to the mehendi function, the Chak De! India actress and Zaheer Khan hosted another party for their friends, which was called a 'dancing night' by Sagarika. Thanks to the couple's guests at the party, who shared the pictures.
Congratulations once again, Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan! Wish you a great married life ahead.