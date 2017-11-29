More Pics From Inside Sagarika Ghatge And Zaheer Khan's Mumbai Reception

Actress Sagarika Ghatge and cricketer Zaheer Khan rounded off their wedding festivities with a blockbuster reception in Mumbai on Monday. The newly-wed couple got married earlier last week but continue to rule the trends chart as fresh photos from inside the reception, which had a star studded guest list, continue to be shared on social media. Special guests at the party were sabka favourite duo Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli while others like Neha Dhupia and Ashish Chowdhury were also there. Also, there was plenty of dancing-shancing on the floor and just like Angad Bedi said - "Poora Taj Colaba hillataa!" - the guests had their party shoes on all night.
The Men In Blue at the party included names like Ashish Nehra, Suresh Raina, Mohammad Kaif and Yuvraj Singh, whose plus one was his actress wife Hazel Keech. Show host Gaurav Kapur was also there.
The Sabyasachi Women. Anushka Sharma @anushkasharma and Sagarika Ghatge Khan @sagarikaghatge in Sabyasachi and jewellery from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry Collection. Styled by @alliaalrufai For all jewellery related queries, kindly contact sabyasachijewelry@sabyasachi.com @virat.kohli @zaheer_khan34 #Sabyasachi #SabyasachiJewelry #TheWorldOfSabyasachi Image Courtesy: @bombaytimes
Leading the dance group was Neha Dhupia but it was Virat and Anushka's bhangra at the party that went viral yesterday.
While the guests had a blast at the party, Sagarika and Zaheer took some time out for a stunning photoshoot. Sagarika looked stunning in a gold and beige Sabyasachi wedding lehenga paired with jewellery from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery Collection. Zaheer complemented her in a traditional bandhgala.
Sagarika and Zaheer had a simple court marriage on November 23, which was followed by mehendi and sangeet ceremonies. Sagarika opted for a pista-coloured Anita Dongre lehenga for the mehendi and she opted for a shimmering grey ensemble designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock for the sangeet.
Congratulations once again, Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan! Wish you a great married life ahead.