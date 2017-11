Sagarika Ghatge And Zaheer Khan's Wedding: Sachin Tendulkar Leads Celeb Roll Call At Reception

Highlights Sagarika and Zaheer's grand reception is scheduled for November 27 Sachin Tendulkar arrived with wife Anjali for wedding after party Hazel Keech made an appearance minus Yuvraj Singh

Actress Sagarika Gatge married cricketer Zaheer Khan on November 23 in Mumbai. The couple opted for a simple court marriage with only family and close friends in attendance and they hosted an after party in the evening, which had Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh, actress Vidya Malavade and director Abhishek Kapoor in attendance. Sagarika looked gorgeous in a pinkwithdetailing while Zaheer looked dashing in a black velvet blazer. The newly-weds looked lovely together as they posed for the shutterbugs. Here are pictures from the after party:Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali arrived hand-in-hand. Anjali Tendulkar wore a bright pink and orange ensemble.Actress Vidya Malavade, the bride's best friend, looked gorgeous in a whiteDirector Abhishek Kapoor posed with his wife Pragya, who wore Varun Bahl outfit.Actress Hazel Keech, who is married to cricketer Yuvraj Singh, wore a brocade skirt with contrast tunic.We also spotted cricketer Harbhajan Singh minus his actress wife Geeta Basra and daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha.Earlier in the day, Sagarika Ghatge wore a bright Sabyasachifor the court marriage, which was also attended by herco-star Vidya Malavade. Sagarika also shared a picture from the court wedding in which she can be seen signing the official document. Here are some pictures:After a low-key wedding ceremony, a grand reception will be hosted for the newly-weds on November 27 in Mumbai's Taj Mahal Palace and Tower.Sagarika Ghatge is best known for her role inbut she has also featured in films likeand. Sagarika has also starred in a Marathi film calledand Punjabi. Her next film is a bilingual titled