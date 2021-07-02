Trending: Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli In Pics From Sagarika Ghatge And Zaheer Khan's Wedding

A throwback of Anushka and Virat. (courtesy virushka.destiny)

Fans of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli chanced upon million-dollar throwback pictures of the star couple from Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge's wedding festivities. In one of the candid shots, Virat can be seen playing with Anushka's dupatta as she stands by his side, smiling. Chak De! India actress Sagarika Ghatge and cricketer Zaheer Khan got married in a private ceremony in November 2017, following which the couple hosted a joint sangeet and a grand reception for their friends. Zaheer Khan was a part of the Indian cricket team for 14 years until he took retirement from international cricket in 2015.

The pictures, curated by several fan pages dedicated to Virat and Anushka, are trending big time on social media.

Actor-producer Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli welcomed their first child, a baby girl on January 11 and they named her Vamika. The couple announced their pregnancy in August last year.

The couple met during the shoot of a shampoo commercial and they got married at a countryside resort in Tuscany in a private ceremony in December 2017 after dating for several years. They kept it quiet right upto when they were spotted at the airport, flying out with their family and friends. For her wedding, the actress wore a pale pink embellished lehenga, designed by Sabyasachi. The couple later hosted grand wedding receptions in Mumbai and Delhi, which saw the convergence of several Bollywood and cricket stars.

Anushka Sharma, star of films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Her last project as a producer was the Netflix film Bulbbul and it was a massive success. She also produced Amazon Prime Video's smash hit web-series Paatal Lok last year. Earlier this year, the actress announced her next project as a producer - a Netflix original series titled Mai. She will also back Qala, which will mark Babil Khan's acting debut.