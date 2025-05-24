IPL 2025: Virat Kohli Getting Hit On The Head During RCB vs SRH Match Leaves Anushka Sharma Worried

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Virat Kohli was hit on the helmet during a match against SRH. Anushka Sharma's concerned reaction went viral on social media. Kohli quickly recovered and continued playing after the incident.

Virat Kohli was struck on the helmet during a match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday.

While the cricketer quickly recovered and continued playing, a video capturing his actor-wife Anushka Sharma's reaction from the stands has gone viral on social media.

In the clip, Anushka is seen visibly tense as the ball hits Kohli's helmet. Her hands go to her face, and she appears concerned. A social media user shared a photo of Anushka's reaction and captioned it, "Anushka Sharma Terrified When Ball Hit on Virat Kohli Helmet."

Anushka Sharma Terrified When Ball Hit on Virat Kohli Helmet :O :O pic.twitter.com/mzN02ddvkV — Ateendra_18 (@ateecrickxpert) May 23, 2025

Anushka Sharma is often spotted attending Kohli's matches and cheering him on from the stands. The couple got married in 2017 and have two children - a daughter named Vamika and a son named Akaay.

Recently, the couple also visited Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan following Kohli's announcement of retirement from Test cricket after 14 years. In an emotional Instagram post, he wrote, "It's been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It's tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I'll carry for life."

"There's something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever. As I step away from this format, it's not easy but it feels right. I've given it everything I had, and it's given me back so much more than I could've hoped for. I'm walking away with a heart full of gratitude for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I'll always look back at my Test career with a smile," he added.