Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Cute Gesture During India vs New Zealand Match Sends Internet Into A Meltdown

Cricket fans around the world are gearing up for an exciting showdown as India and New Zealand prepare to face off in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final.

In the stands to cheer on Virat Kohli, is the usual suspect - his wife and actress Anushka Sharma, who has been supporting him throughout the tournament.

Dressed in a stylish denim-on-denim outfit, Anushka wore an oversized denim shirt paired with denim pants featuring subtle embroidery. She was spotted today at the stadium, waving from the stands to show her support. Virat, in return, waved back at her.

Anushka had also attended the first semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy on March 4, where she watched Virat play against Australia at the Dubai International Stadium.

Seated in the VIP section, the Bollywood actress cheered for the Indian team, who secured a dominant victory to reach the final. Following India's four-wicket win, Virat Kohli was named Player of the Match for his impressive 84-run performance.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in December 2017 in Tuscany, Italy. The couple welcomed their daughter Vamika in January 2021 and became parents to a baby boy, Akaay, in February 2024.

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in a cameo role in Qala. Prior to that, she appeared in the 2018 film Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

The actress also worked on a biopic based on Indian women's cricketer Jhulan Goswami, titledChakda Xpress. However, the release date for the film has not yet been confirmed.