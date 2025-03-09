Just Anushka Sharma Casually Lighting Up The Internet With Her Sunshine Charm. Virat Kohli Reacts

Anushka Sharma's latest Instagram post is bringing smiles all around. The actress shared a special carousel in celebration of International Women's Day.

The opening frame featured Anushka in a white t-shirt and denim pants. The actress was looking up with a radiant smile. Anushka stood against a backdrop of roses, projected onto the wall behind her.

In the next video, the actress was seen laughing and playfully mimicking the motion of flying. The final slide captured her posing against a vibrant backdrop with her eyes closed.

Anushka kept the caption simple with just a red rose emoji. Virat Kohli was quick to like the post.

Anushka Sharma is currently in Dubai to support her husband, Virat Kohli, in the ICC Champions Trophy tournament. The Indian cricket team is set to face New Zealand in the final match today, March 9.

In a previous match, Virat Kohli struck a brilliant century, leading India to a six-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium. Celebrating his milestone, Anushka shared a heartfelt post on social media.

The actress posted a picture of Virat, in which he is seen giving a thumbs-up to the camera. Alongside the post, she added a red heart and two folded hands emoticons. Read the full story here.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in December 2017 in Tuscany, Italy. The couple welcomed their daughter Vamika in January 2021 and became parents to a baby boy, Akaay, in February 2024.

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in a cameo role in Qala. Prior to that, she appeared in the 2018 film Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

The actress also worked on a biopic based on Indian women's cricketer Jhulan Goswami, titled Chakda Xpress. However, the release date for the film has not yet been confirmed.