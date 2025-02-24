Anushka Sharma's Reaction To Husband Virat Kohli's Match-Winning Century In India vs Pakistan Clash Is Crazy Viral

Virat Kohli struck a brilliant century to lead India to a six-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in the Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Stadium. His actor-wife, Anushka Sharma, shared a heartfelt post on social media to celebrate his historic achievement.

Anushka posted a picture of Virat. He can be seen showing thumbs up to the camera. Alongside the post, she dropped a red heart and two folded hands emoticons.

After the victory, Virat made sure to video call Anushka (as always).

Virat and Anushka, who married on December 11, 2017, in Italy, welcomed their daughter Vamika on January 11, 2021. They then became parents to a baby boy, Akaay, on February 15, 2024.

On the professional front, Anushka was last seen in Qala. Prior to that, she appeared in the 2018 film Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The actress also worked on a biopic based on Indian women cricketer Jhulan Goswami, titled Chakda Xpress, though the release date for the film has not yet been confirmed.

