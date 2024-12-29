Anushka Sharma, Mom-To-Be Athiya Shetty Spend Time Together At Melbourne Cricket Ground. Watch

Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty are the new BFFs in town. The two were seen hanging together at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Anushka and Athiya are currently in Australia to cheer for their cricketer husbands, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

In a clip posted by a fan page on X (formerly Twitter), Anushka Sharma is seen entering a restaurant. She was dressed in a white shirt and grey trousers. Athiya Shetty walked behind her. The mom-to-be flaunted her baby bump in a striped top and denim jeans.

A couple of days ago, Anushka Sharma visited India's new batting sensation Nitish Kumar Reddy's family. Nitish Reddy's father Mutyala Reddy uploaded the group photo on his Instagram Stories. The snap was clicked at MCG. Anushka posed for the lens flashing a radiant smile. She wore a white top and paired it with denim pants. The actress let her hair down while wrapping the hair tie around her wrist. Social media users were quick to spot Athiya Shetty in the background. Sharing the picture, Mutyala Reddy wrote, “A lovely moment”.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are accompanied by their kids Vamika and Akaay in Australia. The couple rang in their 7th wedding anniversary celebrations. Anushka and Virat enjoyed a Christmas breakfast at a Melbourne cafe before the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. They were spotted taking a walk in the streets. Here's the video:

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spotted in Melbourne ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uBMd1K8Fot — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) December 25, 2024

The cafe dropped a set of pictures with Virat Kohli on their official Instagram handle. They shared how the cricketer came to the kitchen, thanked the chefs, and clicked pictures with them.

Meanwhile, Athiya Shetty announced her pregnancy last month through a joint Instagram post with KL Rahul. The side note read, “Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025."

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married in 2023.