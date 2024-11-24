India vs Australia: Mom-To-Be Athiya Shetty's Shout Out To Husband KL Rahul: "The One Who Never Gives Up"

During the first Test of the 2024 series against Australia, Team India's openers, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, set a new record with an unbeaten opening partnership of 201 runs. KL Rahul's wife and actress Athiya Shetty took to her Instagram stories to celebrate her husband's achievement. She shared a picture of the cricketer from the cricket field in Perth and praised him with the caption, "The one who never gives up. Never backs down."

Earlier this month, the couple announced the pregnancy. "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025," they wrote, accompanied by a picture of little feet and an evil eye emoji.

In April this year, rumours of Athiya's pregnancy circulated after her father, Suniel Shetty, made a comment about becoming a "nana" on a dance reality show. This sparked speculation about the couple's growing family. However, a source later clarified that the rumours were "false", and Athiya was not expecting at that time.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty first met in 2019 through a mutual friend. Their relationship blossomed over time, leading to their marriage in 2023. The couple's wedding was an intimate affair. The wedding took place at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala and was attended by close family and friends.