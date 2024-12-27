Take A Look At Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Favourite Pic From Their Wedding

More often than usual, fans pick Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli as their favourite celeb couple.

Be it for their public display of affection at cricket stadiums or on social media, the two are the epitome of a true-blue love story.

They had a dreamy and intimate wedding in Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2024.

Recently, during an AMA session on Reddit, their wedding photographer Joseph Radhik revealed details about the couple's favourite wedding picture.

He also added, that the pose wasn't choreographed and was indeed, candid.

The question asked during the 2-hour long session was, "Which is your best-captured photograph and any story behind it?"

To which he replied, "In black and white, with him kissing her on her forehead. This is easily my favourite photo because it looks posed, but is 100% documentary. I was just grinning wide when clicking the shutter."

Radhik has been the go-to photographer for many celeb weddings.

Namely - Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, and quite recently Indian badminton player PV Sindhu and Datta Gouravelly.

Circling back to Virat-Anushka, the two became parents to a beautiful baby girl Vamika in 2022. They had their second child, son Akaay on February 15, 2024.

Several reports have been making the round stating that the couple have plans to move to London permanently.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma has Chakda Xpress, no updates on the film's release have been shared yet.