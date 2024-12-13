Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's "Best Day Ever" In Brisbane Was All About Burgers, Fries And Smiles

Anushka Sharma and her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli are currently in Brisbane, Australia. The two enjoyed a fun day out in the city. On Friday morning, Anushka shared pictures on Instagram from their visit to Bluey's World. In the first image, the actress gives a closer glimpse of their delicious meal, which included a burger and fries, simply captioning it, "Best day ever (blue heart emoji)."

She also shared a selfie with Virat, where they smiled for the camera. In the photo, Virat held a fry while posing. For their outing, Anushka wore a white outfit and a playful ear-shaped headband, while Virat sported a blue T-shirt, denim jeans, and a red cap. Anushka captioned the picture, "Bandit and chilli (blue heart and salute emojis)." For the unversed, Bandit and Chilli are characters from the Australian children's TV show Bluey.

ICYDK, Virat is currently playing in the 2024-25 Test season, with the third Test of the series scheduled to start on December 14 at the Brisbane Cricket Ground.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were in Perth last month. Several pictures of their outing did the rounds on social media. In one of the pictures, the couple are dressed in their casual best. The actress sported a black T-shirt teamed with blue denims. Virat, on the other hand, wore a light-coloured T-shirt paired with blue denims. Another photo shows them sipping coffee outside a coffee shop in Perth. The highlight of the picture was their daughter Vamika (of course). The actress sported a pink sweater teamed with blue denims. Virat, on the other hand, looked dapper in an olive green sweatshirt paired with black cargos.

For the unversed, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma married on December 11, 2017. They are parents to two children - Vamika and Akaay.