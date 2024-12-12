Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Celebrate 7th Wedding Anniversary In Australia, Avoid Cameras

Lovebirds Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli completed seven years of togetherness on Wednesday (December 11). Virat, who is currently in Brisbane for team India's Test series against Australia, is joined by his wife Anushka on the trip. The couple was spotted outside the team's hotel on their special day. The picture from their recent outing has been doing the rounds on social media and it features the duo dressed in their casual best. The actress wore a white T-shirt and blue jeans with white flats. She opted for minimal makeup and an open hairstyle. Virat, on the other hand, looked dapper in a beige t-shirt and black pants, which he paired with white shoes. He was seen holding a shopping bag while wearing a black cap. Take a look:

Earlier this month, Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli were spotted in Perth. The couple posed for a picture that featured Anushka dressed in a black T-shirt and blue denim. Virat was seen wearing a light-coloured T-shirt paired with blue denim.

In November, Anushka and Virat along with their children were seen leaving Mumbai. As they made their way to the airport, the cricketer was spotted by the paparazzi. However, he quickly requested the paparazzi not to capture Anushka and the kids. In one of the viral clips, he was seen unloading their luggage and directing the photographers' attention away from Anushka and the kids, allowing them to enter the airport without disruption. He can be heard telling the paps, "Udhar camera nahi karna (Don't point your cameras there)." The family had been in the city for a few days, during which they also celebrated the cricketer's birthday. Take a look at the video here.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married on December 11, 2017. The couple is now parents to two kids- Vamika and Akaay.