New Pic Alert: Keeping Up With Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Perth Diaries

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are currently in Perth. A viral picture from their recent outing has been doing the rounds on social media. In the picture, the couple are dressed in their casual best. The actress sported a black T-shirt teamed with blue denims. Virat, on the other hand, wore a light-coloured T-shirt paired with blue denims.

Last month, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were seen sipping coffee outside a coffee shop in Perth. The highlight of the picture was their daughter Vamika (of course). The actress sported a pink sweater teamed with blue denims. Virat, on the other hand, looked dapper in an olive green sweatshirt paired with black cargos.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli along with their children were seen leaving Mumbai earlier this month. As they made their way to the airport, Virat was spotted by the paparazzi. However, he quickly requested the paparazzi to not capture Anushka and the kids. In one of the viral clips, he was seen unloading their luggage and directing the photographers' attention away from Anushka and the kids, allowing them to enter the airport without disruption. He can be heard telling the paps, "Udhar camera nahi karna (Don't point your cameras there)." The family had been in the city for a few days, during which they also celebrated the cricketer's birthday. Take a look at the video here.

For the unversed, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma married on December 11, 2017. They are parents to two children - Vamika and Akaay.