Advertisement

New Pic Alert: Keeping Up With Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Perth Diaries

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma married on December 11, 2017

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
New Pic Alert: Keeping Up With Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Perth Diaries
New Delhi:

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are currently in Perth. A viral picture from their recent outing has been doing the rounds on social media. In the picture, the couple are dressed in their casual best. The actress sported a black T-shirt teamed with blue denims. Virat, on the other hand, wore a light-coloured T-shirt paired with blue denims.

Last month, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were seen sipping coffee outside a coffee shop in Perth. The highlight of the picture was their daughter Vamika (of course). The actress sported a pink sweater teamed with blue denims. Virat, on the other hand, looked dapper in an olive green sweatshirt paired with black cargos.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli along with their children were seen leaving Mumbai earlier this month. As they made their way to the airport, Virat was spotted by the paparazzi. However, he quickly requested the paparazzi to not capture Anushka and the kids. In one of the viral clips, he was seen unloading their luggage and directing the photographers' attention away from Anushka and the kids, allowing them to enter the airport without disruption. He can be heard telling the paps, "Udhar camera nahi karna (Don't point your cameras there)." The family had been in the city for a few days, during which they also celebrated the cricketer's birthday. Take a look at the video here.

For the unversed, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma married on December 11, 2017. They are parents to two children - Vamika and Akaay.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com